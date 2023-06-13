Greenville, NC Author Publishes Medical Discussion
June 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRelationship Between Health Literacy Scores and Patient Use of the iPET for Patient Education, a new book by Dr. Melissa A Sorgeloos, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Relationship Between Health Literacy Scores and Patient Use of the iPET for Patient Education details the relationship between health literacy scores and patient use of the iPET for health education.
About the Author
Dr. Melissa A Sorgeloos is a registered nurse with more than twenty-eight years of experience in critical care, surgical nursing, and nursing informatics. She is a full-time educator on the Cerner Training Team with CommonSpirit Health and a part-time nursing instructor with Arizona State University. In her spare time, she likes to travel, and she is interested in photography and music. She enjoys spending time with her family.
Relationship Between Health Literacy Scores and Patient Use of the iPET for Patient Education is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $44.00 (eBook $39.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7419-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/relationship-between-health-literacy-scores-and-patient-use-of-the-ipet-for-patient-education/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/relationship-between-health-literacy-scores-and-patient-use-of-the-ipet-for-patient-education/
