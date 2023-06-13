Albany, GA Author Publishes Poetry
June 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRollicking on the River and Other Southern Ramblings, a new book by Mary A. Gervin, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Rollicking on the River is a volume of assorted poetic forms and themes and purposes with a Southern flavor. It contains verses for different occasions from birthdays and holidays to anniversaries and condolences. This volume also expresses sentiments about nature and the world around us.
About the Author
Mary A. Gervin is a retired English professor and writing consultant. Since her retirement, she has released three books of poetic works: Traipsing into Twilight and Walking in Delight through Doublexposure Media and The Spinning of Moss with Page Publishing.
A native of Columbus, Georgia, Gervin settled in Albany along the Flint River after graduating from college in Atlanta. Later pursuing graduate study at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Gervin has worked as an English professor honing the skills of budding writers and poetry enthusiasts; served as a consultant for various textbook companies, writing councils and educational boards; and acted as adjudicator for national and regional literary competitions.
Rollicking on the River and Other Southern Ramblings is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-329-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/rollicking-on-the-river-and-other-southern-ramblings/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/rollicking-on-the-river-and-other-southern-ramblings/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us