Covina, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnseen Johnny, a new book by James Ruvalcaba, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Unseen Johnny is a children's story that can be loved by all. Meet Johnny, a young boy who feels unseen by others. Join him through his trials and ultimate triumph as he struggles to be seen by his classmates.
About the Author
James Ruvalcaba resides in Los Angeles, California. He wrote this book for his nephew Leo and wants him to know that he will never be unseen. He hopes that all of his readers will help others to feel seen and not alone. Ruvalcaba hopes that his message will inspire others to stop the invisibility of others in our society.
Unseen Johnny is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-289-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/unseen-johnny/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unseen-johnny/
