Huntsville, AL Author Publishes Book on Faith and Science
June 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Nature of God, a new book by Lee R. Rosenberg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Nature of God aims to confront the question that confounds many modern theologians: How can we espouse a belief in God when it seems scientifically impossible? Is there a way to believe in both science and the existence of God? Author Lee Rosenberg has dedicated his life to answering this question. In this book, he will lay out the argument for a scientific explanation of God, and why the nature of God can exist both philosophically and scientifically.
About the Author
Lee R. Rosenberg is a retired U.S. Army Officer with over twenty-one years of active service. He also worked as a civil servant for over sixteen years with the Department of Defense. Rosenberg received his bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Miami and his master's degree in Procurement and Materials Management from Webster University. He is married with three children, three stepchildren, and six grandchildren.
The Nature of God is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-349-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-nature-of-god/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-nature-of-god/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
