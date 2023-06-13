Pflugerville, TX Author Publishes Short Story Collection
June 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsScary Tales: Volume 1: Princesses Gone Wild, a new book by J. Wampler, has been released by RoseDog Books.
We all know the stories of Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and Snow White. They have been told time and time again, with happy endings for these princesses. Even the original stories had the antagonist win over their evil competition. But what happens if the ending isn't necessarily so happy?
In Scary Tales: Volume 1: Princesses Gone Wild, readers will be introduced to new flips and turns. Open your mind to a different take on classic characters with tantalizing tales, eerie enchantments, and menacing monsters. This anthology is the first of ten stories that tells what happens when there is a horrific twist on some of the world's most beloved fairy tales.
About the Author
J. Wampler loves fairy tales and the characters they explore. He is also extremely interested in horror, which this book serves as an introductory mash-up of the two. He is a combat veteran, serving thirteen years in the Army, and holds a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. A Charlotte, North Carolina native, he resides in Pflugerville, Texas outside the metropolitan city of Austin with his wife, daughter, and house full of pets. Inspiration was drawn from various classic monsters and fairy tales throughout time. While some elements remain, there are some hidden horrors around every turn.
Scary Tales: Volume 1: Princesses Gone Wild is a 126-page hardbound with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-032-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/scary-tales-volume-1-princesses-gone-wild/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/scary-tales-volume-1-princesses-gone-wild/
