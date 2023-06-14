MAG7 Consulting Announces Wimbledon West Tennis Tournament

AGOURA HILLS, CA – MAG7 Consulting, a leading coaching, and mentoring firm, is excited to announce the Wimbledon West Tennis Tournament, a unique event that marries the thrill of competition with a commitment to youth development. The tournament, featuring the live-ball championships, will take place from July 7th to 9th in the scenic locale of Agoura Hills.The Wimbledon West Tennis Tournament is the initiative of Barry Garapedian, the CEO and President of MAG7 Consulting. Barry Garapedian, a former Financial Advisor with Morgan Stanley, has spent his career fostering values that extend beyond the financial. His passion for mentoring and teaching has been a constant theme throughout his life, and it is this passion that drives the Wimbledon West Tennis Tournament.Barry's 39-year tenure at Morgan Stanley, where he served as a Managing Director and team founder, has equipped him with a unique perspective on success and achievement. This perspective is reflected in the MAG7 program, which aims to propel young people to meet their highest potential in all aspects of life. The program teaches the next generation how to develop and maintain key life-hack habits, have a positive mindset consistently, and create structure and discipline in life.The Wimbledon West Tennis Tournament is not just about competition; it's also about giving back. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Pete Brown Junior Tennis Program, a testament to Barry Garapedian's commitment to fostering the next generation of achievers.We invite the community to join us for this exciting event. Together, we can make the Wimbledon West Tennis Tournament a resounding success and contribute to a great cause.