Braintree, MA Author Publishes Family Guide
June 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Family According to God's Plan, a new book by Erick Descopin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It is with intense joy and a deep sense of gratitude that I recommend to you this practical, inspired and indispensable book that can contribute to the happiness of your family. This practical guide: The Family According to God's Plan is a source of inspiration and tireless information dealing with the various problems facing families in today's society. Considering the erosion of social values, the author proposes, from a spiritual perspective, to give you advice that can make you the best father or the best mother in your family.
May this work of art be your favorite book and your family advisor. It is not only a book but also a treasure. Whatever the problem that arises within your family, whether moral, sentimental or spiritual, the answer will be found inside this book.
If, however, you need a book that can help you overcome your family problems, if you have problems with your teenager and if your life as a couple is in distress, in other words, whatever the situation you are going through in your marriage, I offer you this book The Family According to God's Plan.
About the Author
Erick Descopin, Preacher, Pastor and Guest Speaker. In 2011, he studied at the Evangelical Theology Seminary of port-au-prince (STEP) Bachelor program. Pastor Descopin has obtained a Bachelor's degree in Theology from the New Hope Coalition Bible Seminary via Cornerstone Christian University in the USA. He is a Member of the Pastoral staff at the Haitian Baptist Church of Bethesda Hyde Park MA. God has used his servant powerfully in the ministry of preaching. He had the happy privilege to preach the word of God all over the United States of America, such as: New York, New Jersey, Boston, Florida and North-Carolina. 1998-2000, he studied at INAGHEI. Pasteur Descopin holds a Bachelor's degree in Administration and Accounting. 2008-2015 he worked at the University Lumière (ULUM) As General Administrator. Married to Marie Thérèse T. Cham, Pasteur Descopin is a father of three children: Bertille, Dana and Rendy. Pastor Erick Descopin recognizes the greatness of God in his life, and for that, he has offered his service to families all over the world, with his book: Family According to God's Plan.
Find the French version at https://rosedogbookstore.com/la-famille-selon-le-plan-de-dieu/
The Family According to God's Plan is a 210-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-252-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-family-according-to-gods-plan/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-family-according-to-gods-plan/
