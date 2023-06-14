Katy, TX Author Publishes Collection of Works
June 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFamily Reading Time: A Grandfather's Dinner Table Recitations, a new book by Dr. Ernest Cronin, has been recently published.
Strong bonds equal strong families. It is said that "Children are made readers on the laps of their parents and grandparents." Dedicated, regular time for reading is essential in creating strong family ties and demonstrating to children the tremendous value of reading.This is when you talk, laugh, connect, and, most importantly, bond with your family.
Dr. Ernest Cronin has compiled his favorite recitations in this book: poems and prose that have stood the test of time, inspirational and educational passages, thought-provoking quotes from famous leaders, lyrics from a few familiar songs, and patriotic selections.Inspire your children and grandchildren as you read and learn together. Please give them the gift of words, context,and understanding. Allow your dinner table to be a place of fun and relaxation while building a solid connection with your family through reading.
About the Author
Dr. Ernest Cronin practiced plastic surgery for 38 years in Houston, Texas. He helped to educate more than 200 plastic surgery residents. He received a Jefferson Award for Public Service in Washington, D.C., presented by Texas Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison in 1998. He received the first Distinguished Surgeon's Award of the Association ofOperating Room Nurses of Greater Houston in 1998 at a dinner celebration with president George H.W. Bush. Dr.Cronin published his memoir The Healing Mission of Plastic Surgery – One Surgeon's story in 2020. Dr. Cronin livesin Katy, Texas, with Kathleen, his wife of 53 years. They enjoy spending time with their eight children, 30 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Dr. Cronin loves his large family, poetry, good literature, chess, golf, and the United States of America.
For more information check out the author's website at www.doctorcroninbooks.com.
Family Reading Time: A Grandfather's Dinner Table Recitations is a 111-page paperback at the suggested retail price of $13.99 (also available in eBook) The ISBN is 978-1-64830-423-1. You can find the book at www.doctorcroninbooks.com.
