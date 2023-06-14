Katy, TX Author Publishes Memoir
June 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Healing Mission of Plastic Surgery: One Surgeons Story, a new book by Dr. Ernest Cronin, has been recently published.
The Healing Mission of Plastic Surgery is an exciting memoir of the 38 years of Dr. Ernest Cronin's diverse plastic surgery practice. Dr. Cronin highlights many intriguing plastic surgery stories, with images that bring to life the human condition of patients in their quest for healing. He emphasizes the role of self-image and body image. His book reveals a seemly side of plastic surgery that positively transforms lives daily in hospitals and clinics worldwide. It includes anecdotes of courageous patients benefiting from modern reconstructive wonders in the ever-evolving world of plastic surgery.
Dr. Cronin explains his early interest in medicine and his journey to becoming a plastic surgeon with the help of many excellent mentors. Dr. Cronin presents many functional, reconstructive, and aesthetic (cosmetic) surgery cases and explains their interrelationship. He demonstrates that the scope of plastic surgery is from the top of the head to the bottom of the feet and involves infants to octogenarians. The book touches on the origin of plastic surgery and attitudes about it. It elucidates the arduous requirements necessary to become a plastic surgeon.
He had a gratifying practice, which combined private medicine with teaching in an academic residency program. He thereby enjoyed a broader range of cases than the average plastic surgeon. He describes Operation San Jose, a cleft palate mission program he founded to benefit needy patients in Latin America. He depicts the unique role of plastic surgery in cleft palate care.
He discusses the joys, frustrations, and disappointments of more than 38 years of practice. He puts into modern perspective innovations from his four-decade career, such as microsurgery, myo-cutaneous flaps, liposuction,endoscopic and robotic surgery, and lasers.
Dr. Cronin makes plastic surgery vibrant for the curious adult general public.
About the Author
Dr. Ernest D. Cronin practiced plastic surgery for 38 years in Houston, Texas. He helped to educate more than 200 plastic surgery residents. He authored numerous plastic surgery articles and book chapters. He is a past president of the Texas Society Of Plastic Surgeons and the Houston Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is a Clinical emeritus Professor of Plastic Surgery at theUniversity of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston. He received a Jefferson Award for Public Service in Washington, D.C., in 1998, presented by Texas Senator. Kay BaileyHutchison. He received the first Distinguished Surgeon Award of the Association of Operating Room Nurses of GreaterHouston in 1998 at a dinner celebration with President George H.W. Bush.Dr. Cronin founded Operation San Jose in 1983. This cleft palate mission project offers surgical care for needy patients in Latin America. He was director of Houston's Cronin and Brauer Cleft Palate Clinic from 1987 to 2014. Dr. Cronin is retired and lives in Katy, Texas, with Kathleen,his wife of 53 years. He enjoys spending time with his eight children, 30 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. His new avocation of writing gives him great pleasure.
For more information check out the author's website at www.doctorcroninbooks.com.
The Healing Mission of Plastic Surgery: One Surgeons Story is a 792-page hardbound at the suggested retail price of $84.95. The ISBN is 978-1-68411-872-4. You can find the book at www.doctorcroninbooks.com.
Contact Information
Ernest Cronin
Ernest Cronin
Contact Us
Ernest Cronin
Ernest Cronin
Contact Us