Walla Walla, WA Author Publishes Coloring Book
June 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow the Sun Controls the Climate: Coloring Book, a new book by Victor Phillips, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"In the beginning God created the heaven and the-earth. And the-earth was without form, and void~ and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved up-on the face of the waters. "Genesis 1 :1 &2
Jews, Christians, and Muslims believe this account of creation. Many cultures have creation stories. God has allowed people to believe what they want. But no matter what you believe about the creation of the Universe, our sun and the earth came with a marvelous system of heating and cooling that allows life to proceed on our planet. How long it will last, we don't know. The Holy Bible says that the current universe will end and a new one will be created. But mankind has no control over that. So, we should put off the foolishness of trying to control the climate and enjoy what we have while we have it.
References: The Solar .Magnetic Cause of Climate Changes and Origin of the Ice Ages by Dr. Don. J. Easterbrook. The Chilling Stars by Henrik Svensmark & Nigel Calder. Dark Winter by John L. Casey The Neglected Sun by Fritz Vahrenholt and Sebastian Luning
A special thank you to Steve Singleton who sparked my interest in finding the truth about the control of the climate and for his help and advice on this project.
How the Sun Controls the Climate: Coloring Book is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-227-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/how-the-sun-controls-the-climate-coloring-book/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/how-the-sun-controls-the-climate-coloring-book/
