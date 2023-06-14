Revelwood Partners with Incorta to Deliver an Analytics Hub for the Office of Finance
June 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsFLORHAM PARK, NJ – June 14, 2023- Revelwood, experts in solutions for the Office of Finance, has partnered with Incorta® to further expand the company's strategic data, analytics and accounting solutions for finance organizations in businesses of all sizes, across all industries. Incorta offers an open data delivery platform powered by smart lakehouse technology. The technology simplifies the data ingestion and delivery approach, giving clients unrivaled data access to deliver fast, accurate insights.
"The Office of Finance has become a strategic asset for industry-leading organizations," said Robert Gordy, CTO, Revelwood. "It's no longer just about managing the budget or performing basic accounting activities. Instead, the Office of Finance has evolved into managing all the disparate pieces of data to provide forward-thinking insights for the business. We're incorporating Incorta into our best-in-class solution portfolio to help CFOs and their teams move toward unlimited, active analysis."
"Savvy financial management can be hard to achieve," said Tom McCrory, senior vice president, sales, Incorta. "It requires a rock-solid foundation of comprehensive data and ad-hoc, self-service analytics. Revelwood has a 25+ year background in analytics and financial management and brings extensive experience to its client engagements. Together, Revelwood and Incorta will help our joint clients in the Office of Finance take the next step in providing strategic guidance to business operations."
According to Gartner, "Incorta's key value proposition is its ability to quickly model data from enterprise applications …with Incorta's Direct Data Mapping™ technology, customers eliminate many steps in the data modeling and extraction, transformation and loading (ETL) process."
Incorta's open data delivery platform unlocks complex application data from the enterprise and integrates it with operational data, giving a broader view of all their enterprise data. The company typically sees organizations get to value in a few weeks, compared to 12 – 24 months with a traditional, or even a modern, data warehouse approach.
Revelwood's Best-in-Class Solution Portfolio
Revelwood is committed to partnering with world-class technologies to empower the Office of Finance with more effective and efficient finance operations. We use a six-stage implementation methodology infused with best practices. Revelwood's professional services organization is composed of highly trained consultants with extensive experience in FP&A and accounting processes, as well as in the design, implementation, and deployment of solutions for the Office of Finance.
We design and develop business-first solutions based on Workday Adaptive Planning, IBM Planning Analytics (TM1), BlackLine and Fluence Technologies.
About Revelwood
Revelwood helps finance organizations close, consolidate, plan, monitor and analyze business performance. As experts in solutions for the Office of Finance, we partner with best-in-breed software companies by applying best practices guidance and our pre-configured applications to help businesses achieve their full potential. Revelwood's mission is to help you gain the insight you need to disrupt your industry and the world. The Revelwood team lives by our Core Values, is committed to your success, and, as our clients can attest to, will "always have your back." Learn more by visiting www.revelwood.com
About Incorta
Incorta's open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data and making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empowers the most forward-thinking companies to tackle their toughest data challenges, from innovators in the midmarket to Fortune 1000 category leaders such as Broadcom, Comcast, and Shutterfly. For more information visit www.incorta.com.
©2023 Incorta Inc. All rights reserved. Incorta®, Direct Data Mapping®, Incorta Direct Data Platform®, and all other Incorta product, feature and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Incorta Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names or logos are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).
