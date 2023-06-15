Fort Madison, IA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
June 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Other Dimension, a new book by Joshua D. Faulkner, has been released by RoseDog Books.
As Dr. Michael Ellman and his team of six other scientists work to complete the time machine, Travelizer, things get out of balance when the results are not as they hoped for. A portal is formed, risks are taken, and the fear of failure begins to overwhelm. For as the air has shifted and the laws of nature change, even time itself seems to have been tampered with. Distressed and in wonder, Dr. Ellman and the others, now separated by all odds, face a land of threats that are beyond their understanding, leaving themselves with only their strength and wits to discover the mysteries of the other dimension. Little did they know, this was just the beginning…
About the Author
Joshua D. Faulkner grew up in Iowa, and has earned a bachelor's degree in Intercultural Studies at Lincoln Christian University with an aspiration to never stop learning. The Other Dimension is the first novel he has published, but in continuing this book series and branching out to other story ideas that have formulated in his writing journey, he is set on giving you another page to turn. Other than writing, Joshua spends his time reading fiction and non-fiction alike, collecting LEGO, watching and studying films, and creating content on YouTube.
The Other Dimension is a 244-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-306-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-other-dimension/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-other-dimension/
