Media, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMagic Pajamas, a new book by Toni Lee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Are you ready for a nighttime adventure? Then pick out your favorite PJs, and let's go-anywhere you can imagine!
Offering children the chance to share thoughts and ideas with a caregiver as they settle in for the night, Magic Pajamas is a relaxing children's bedtime story that encourages them to have happy thoughts of experiences they enjoy or that they'd like to have in the future. After all, if you can dream it, you can achieve it!
About the Author
Toni Lee is a mom whose stories are a road map of how she raised her son. A firm believer that self-worth and free thought are the foundation of limitless possibilities, her stories strive to teach children to explore, dream, and develop an independent identity.
Magic Pajamas is a 42-page hardbound with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7365-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/magic-pajamas/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/magic-pajamas/
