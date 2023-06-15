East Providence, RI Author Publishes Children's Book
June 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Matter, a new book written and illustrated by Gail Ramos, has been released by RoseDog Books.
I Matter is an important concept to instill in all young children. This book explores why children of color should matter, not only to their families, but to society and themselves. This is the first book in a series of others written by this author. I Matter encourages children of color to know their worth when society doesn't always see them in a positive light.
What Can I Do? is a continuation of the I Matter series for early learners. Learning good citizenship starts at a very young age. It's my hope that this book sparks early learners to think about how to problem solve and begin to be productive, kind people as they move through life.
About the Author
Gail Ramos is an Early Childhood Educator (for over 40 years) with a Masters of Arts in Education and Human Development from George Washington University. She lives in Rhode Island with her husband and is a proud mother and grandmother of two beautiful brown children.
I Matter is a 38-page hardcover with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-211-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-matter/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/i-matter/
