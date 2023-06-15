Athens, PA Author Publishes Novel
June 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWe'll Be Okay, a new book by Kayla Villanueva, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a world ravaged by the zombie apocalypse, Miranda and her friends are fighting each day for their lives. Living in an abandoned school, they hunt, scavenge, and fight to survive. But while they work each day to physically live, with each loss, with each fight, the mental aspect begins to take its toll. Relationships form and fall apart, death plagues their very doorstep. With each new potential romance comes the added pressure of doing what you must to survive.
We'll Be Okay takes the world of the zombie apocalypse and relates life-altering struggles to the issues of everyday teenagers. Even in the most extreme scenarios, people need to find the smallest moments to maintain their humanity.
About the Author
Kayla Villanueva currently resides in the Bronx in New York City. She is a recent high school graduate, graduating as valedictorian in three years instead of the usual four. We'll Be Okay began as a short story assignment for a college-level course while in high school. While she loves writing, she is a theater-lover at heart. Villanueva has worked on touring plays and off-Broadway productions with a nonprofit called Epic Theater Ensemble. Besides writing, she enjoys watching videos, playing video games, and traveling. She loves making connections with new people. For the future, she plans on continuing to act and continuing her education in writing and/or acting and plans to discover more about the world and herself.
We'll Be Okay is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4076-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/well-be-okay/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/well-be-okay/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us