Wyncote, PA Author Publishes Autobiography
June 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Conversation for Sobriety, a new book by Thomas J. Turner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Thomas J. Turner has used his nearly half century of sobriety to discuss the positives and negatives of twelve step programs; specifically Alcoholics Anonymous and what he believes truly makes for a conversation for sobriety.
About the Author
The author has been sober for over 45 years and has helped countless others with addiction problems recover. He is a two tour Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran, was a criminal/bankruptcy attorney and is currently a Certified Recovery Specialist.
Thomas is the father of three wonderful children and grandfather to seven exceptional grandchildren.
Here is what a dear friend of his has to say about him. "I have known Tom for 43 years and have witnessed his sobriety and his passion for Alcoholics Anonymous. Tom is dedicated in his beliefs and in helping others overcome the bonds imposed by the disease of alcoholism and drug addiction. In his book he is giving his perspectives, developed over his lifetime and especially over the 45 years of his recovery.
A Vietnam Veteran, a successful attorney, a devoted father and grandfather and a staunch friend he has thoughtful experiences to share."
A Conversation for Sobriety is a 380-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7125-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-conversation-for-sobriety/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-conversation-for-sobriety/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us