Converse, TX Author Publishes Poetry Collection
June 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFor the Life of Me: Poetry for Over the Hill Hippies, a new book by Franklin S White, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Franklin S White was born in 1949. He was born a "Baby Boomer" and grew up as a "Flower Child". He graduated from High School in 1967, He walked off of the stage and was never seen again. I knew him better than anyone else did.
For the Life of Me holds the major poems that White wrote before his death. Although you may not understand or agree with what he has to say in some of his works, his style and his manner of writing are most captivating.
For the Life of Me: Poetry for Over the Hill Hippies is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3218-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/for-the-life-of-me-poetry-for-over-the-hill-hippies/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/for-the-life-of-me-poetry-for-over-the-hill-hippies/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
