Manorville, NY Author Publishes Historical Fiction Book
June 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Tradeswoman: A Story of Survival, a new book by Christina Windhorst, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a young Polish woman, Jozefa is married to a widower, Stefan, at the request of her family, though their marriage is met with coldness. After giving birth to two daughters, and caring for Stefan's daughter, Hannah, Jozefa becomes acquainted with what being a wife and mother means. Though just as she has become comfortable in her daily duties, German forces storm into Poland and take over her family's land and her husband's factory. Now it is all Jozefa, Stefan, their children, and her parents can do to make sure the family survive a Nazi labor camp.
A story that tells of the trials and tribulations of one woman's survival during World War II. After many years of suffering and sacrifices, Jozefa and her family will never be the same.
About the Author
Christina Windhorst is the child of immigrants, a former high school English teacher, married, and an animal lover.
The Tradeswoman: A Story of Survival is a 70-page hardbound with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-076-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-tradeswoman-a-story-of-survival/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-tradeswoman-a-story-of-survival/
