Sacramento, CA Author Publishes Fishing Guide

June 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFly Fishing: A Woman's Guide for Beginners, a new book by P. Estes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Discover the thrills and highs of this exciting sport…even if you've never tried fishing before.
Fly fishing is so much more than just catching a fish. It is an art, a sport, and a passion, all rolled into one.
It takes patience, practice, and specific skills to master it. But once you get the hang of it, it's supremely satisfying.
If you've never fished before, fly fishing can seem intimidating, and that might make you shy away from it.
Don't let this stop you though. With this essential fly fishing manual, you've got all you need to help you develop and perfect your skills in fly tying, wading, casting, and reeling.
In this practical guide to fly fishing, you will discover:
The mental and physical benefits of sly fishing-fish isn't the only thing you'll get out of this meaningful activity
A how-to guide for selecting the ideal fishing gear and how to decide which one is a good fit for you
The 9 best locations for fly fishing in the US- test your fishing prowess in the gorgeous streams, rivers, and springs in these states
How to make your fly fishing experience more comfortable and safe with the right type of clothing
Detailed instructions on technical skills, such as pairing the reel with the fly rod, the fly line, tying fishing knots, and more
The ideal fly rod for beginners and various casting techniques to get you started
And much more.
Whether you're looking for a physical workout, a tactical challenge, or simply some quiet time out in nature, fly fishing has got what you need.
So what are you waiting for? Wade into the waters, cast your fly line, and land that fish!
Master the art of fly fishing.
Fly Fishing: A Woman's Guide for Beginners is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-421-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/fly-fishing-a-womans-guide-for-beginners-a-comprehensive-description-of-the-essential-gear-casting-techniques-and-a-therapeutic-look-at-the-mental-physical-benefits-of-the-great-outdoors/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fly-fishing-a-womans-guide-for-beginners-a-comprehensive-description-of-the-essential-gear-casting-techniques-and-a-therapeutic-look-at-the-mental-physical-benefits-of-the-great-outdoors/
