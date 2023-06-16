Union, MS Author Publishes Suspense Novel
June 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJack of All Trades, a new book by Jeffery Wansley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jack of All Trades introduces us to Jack, a guy who comes up with an idea, and as he tries to perfect his idea some evil men want to steal it, even if that means killing him and his associates.
During his quest, Jack has to defend himself and others. This invention will change the world of travel as we know it. It will make people think about the future of not having any more accidents.
Enjoy Jack of All Trades, and perhaps you can come up with your own ideas for the future of travel, to make it safe for everyone.
About the Author
Jeffery Wansley's hobbies are raising cattle, helping people, traveling, and spending time with his family.
Jack of All Trades is a 270-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4057-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/jack-of-all-trades/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/jack-of-all-trades/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us