Big Piney, WY Author Publishes Werewolf Novel
June 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWerewolves: The Next Generation, a new book by Kevin L. Delker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dave has been working feverishly on a cure for what many believe is a curse straight from Satan himself: the werewolf. With the help of his assistant, Ashley, Dave uses his years of scientific expertise to begin to understand not just how the next generation of werewolves came into being, but how everything they thought they knew about werewolves-how they can be killed, who and what can be infected-doesn't appear to apply to this new breed.
To make matters more dire, it appears that these werewolves are killing and eating humans to survive.
Will Dave and Ashley find a cure for this new generation of werewolves before it is too late?
About the Author
Kevin L. Delker resides in Wyoming, where he works as a truck driver. He enjoys fishing, hunting, and spending time with his kids.
His idea for Werewolves: The Next Generation was born out of his interest in wolves, cougars, and cryptids like Bigfoot.
Werewolves: The Next Generation is a 250-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7156-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/werewolves-the-next-generation/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/werewolves-the-next-generation/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us