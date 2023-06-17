Florence, AZ Author Publishes Philosophical Discussion
June 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNocturnal Rainbows, a new book by Candace Atkinson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There is a point in everyone's life, a moment that changes your trajectory. A disruption to your linear path: inertia. What happened to me was just that, but that's not what is paramount, because somehow, I found my way back. I think, How do you know who you are? How do you know if you're being authentic? What small infractions caused so much chaos that it brought you to you?
If authenticity is the main contract, how do you sign it? How do you surrender to it? You don't. You surrender to more than you. You sign a contract within your soul that is connected to more than just your brain. In reality, you can't sign this contract because it was signed long before you even knew your brain, body, or consciousness. As Plato called them "forms", spiritualists call it a soul.
In this novel, all of the concerns I have progressed through, and are still living with, are addressed. As this work is a work in progress, as am I, it will be distributed in volumes.
About the Author
Candace Atkinson has always had a passion for learning and a love for God, but her views were always unorthodox. Though baptized Christian and later raised Mormon, she never submitted to all the views that religious validation required, but still felt a deep connection to a higher power. After going through the traumas depicted in this fictional novel, she had a profound spiritual awakening at the age of 23 after six months of meditating, and having never inquired into mysticism or Hinduism, she found a new way of thinking, living and being.
It is her hope that through the description of her trials, maybe just one person can amble through on their own a little more graciously than she may have.
Nocturnal Rainbows is a 184-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7277-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/nocturnal-rainbows/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/nocturnal-rainbows/
