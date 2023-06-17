Montgomery, AL Author Publishes Poetry
June 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove, Life, and Limitations, a new book by Evoyne H. Branche, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Love, Life, and Limitations is a collection of poetry about love's unique ability to change us, what life has to offer, and the limitations we face through life and love.
About the Author
Evoyne H. Branche loves the performing arts and is a musician, singer, and dancer. Her hobbies include anything crafty. She creates and designs one-of-a-kind jewelry, art dolls, and crochet items.
Evoyne H. Branche is married to her childhood sweetheart and they have two sons.
Love, Life, and Limitations is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-103-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/love-life-and-limitations/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/love-life-and-limitations/
