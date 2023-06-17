Williamsburg, OH Author Publishes Poetry
June 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove, Loss and Learning: The Internal Struggle, a new book by Steven Powers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Love, Loss and Learning: The Internal Struggle is a captivating collection of poetry about those obstacles in life that we all must face: unrequited love, being misunderstood, and the grief of losing friends and loved ones. Although we face such hardships, this collection ultimately emphasizes hope, even when it seems to be so far out of reach. At once personal and universal, Love, Loss and Learning strives to connect to the reader and show them they are not alone.
About the Author
Steven Powers is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is passionate about speaking out about mental health and connecting to his readers through his work.
Love, Loss and Learning: The Internal Struggle is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3158-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/love-loss-learning-the-internal-struggle/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/love-loss-learning-the-internal-struggle/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
