Panama City, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
June 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAmerican, Like Me?, a new book by Kaothar Baher El-Far, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
American, Like Me? is about children of all backgrounds, cultures, and heritages coming together to celebrate the Fourth of July and their shared identity of being American. It is a celebration of diversity, community, and inclusivity.
About the Author
Kaothar Baher El-Far is an Air Force veteran and a teacher who comes from a culturally diverse family. She was born and raised on the Muscogee Creek Nation (MCN) reservation in Oklahoma. Like her mother and daughters, she is a tribe member of the MCN. She is also the daughter of a Palestinian immigrant. As a child, her diverse background and family customs made her feel like an outsider to every culture – ultimately those experiences helped her appreciate many walks of life. She set out to write this book, which her 11-year-old-daughter illustrated, to encourage children to celebrate the unique styles that make up America. You can be an American like you-I can be an American like me!
American, Like Me? is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1549-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/american-like-me/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/american-like-me/
