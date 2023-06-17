Santa Clarita, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHelp! I Need a Maid, a new book by Eliza Markaryan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Fred is in serious need of some aid!
Oh, will someone out there answer his ad for a maid?
Ms. Red says she will! What a joyous day!
What's this? There's more to it than the ad can say?
Animals here, animals there, animals everywhere!
Oh no, perhaps Fred may need to search another day!
About the Author
Eliza Markaryan is a mother of two and has worked as a preschool teacher for twenty years, which provided her with the most amazing experiences. She loved reading to the preschoolers, and the best reward was their reactions to the stories. These incredible moments inspired her to pursue writing and publishing children's books. Early in 2021, she left her preschool career to focus on her family and writing dreams.
Help! I Need a Maid is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7195-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/help-i-need-a-maid/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/help-i-need-a-maid/
