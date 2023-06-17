MAG7 Consulting and Pete Brown Junior Tennis Program Join Forces for Wimbledon West Tennis Tournament

– MAG7 Consulting, a leading coaching and mentoring firm, is thrilled to announce the Wimbledon West Tennis Tournament, a unique event that merges the excitement of tennis with a commitment to youth development. The tournament, featuring the live-ball championships, will take place from July 7th to 9th in the scenic locale of Agoura Hills.The Wimbledon West Tennis Tournament is the brainchild of Barry Garapedian, the CEO and President of MAG7 Consulting. Barry, a former Financial Advisor on Wall Street, has spent his career fostering value that extends beyond the financial. His passion for mentoring and teaching has been a constant theme throughout his life, and it is this passion that drives the Wimbledon West Tennis Tournament.The Wimbledon West Tennis Tournament is not just about competition; it's also about giving back. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Pete Brown Junior Tennis Program (PBJTP), a testament to Barry's commitment to fostering the next generation of achievers.PBJTP, a beneficiary of this event, is a remarkable program that offers tennis player development programs at three Los Angeles area inner-city park sites. The program provides comprehensive tennis training, fitness, mentoring, life coaching, academic resources, and community engagement to children aged 5 to 18, at no or little charge to the students and their families.Both MAG7 and Pete Brown Junior Tennis Program share a common goal: to empower the next generation through mentorship, education, and community engagement. Barry's MAG7 program and PBJTP both strive to instill key life skills, foster a positive mindset, and provide resources for academicexcellence, creating a synergy that makes this partnership a natural fit.For more information about the the Pete Brown Jr Tennis Program go to: PBJTP.com