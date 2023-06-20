West Melbourne, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
June 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBaton, a new book by Michele Wallace Campanelli, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Abandoned and alone in the forest, a little yellow Labrador puppy makes a new enemy in Cottonball the cat. Cottonball insists on singing every day out of the windowsill of her tuba-playing owner. One day, in order to stop the annoying singing, the little puppy steals a baton from the Conductor, in the middle of a practice session! But will this stop Cottonball from singing? And when the puppy realizes the special meaning the baton had to the Conductor, he will have to make a decision to return the baton to its rightful owner… and maybe even find a new, loving family in the process.
Baton is a 38-page hardcover with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7152-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/baton/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/baton/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us