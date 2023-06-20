Rockville, MD Author Publishes Book on Fatherhood
June 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFather's Handbook for Raising Children, a new book by Henry Petersohn, Ph.D, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This father's handbook is a major improvement over other handbooks for raising your children. This up-to-date book covers common child-raising topics often omitted or only summarized in other books. Each topic discussed is backed up by provided references with in-depth specifics should readers want more details. The Father's Handbook for Raising Children includes specific possible actions a father can take rather than just providing "do good" statements. Its practical suggestions will save fathers time and money now and as your child ages.
About the Author
A Ph.D is a research and teaching degree. Petersohn previously taught business management and statistics and has written on computer topics. He personally had to undergo serious cardiac surgery and a stressful recovery and that involved Johns Hopkins and the Med-Star Hospital in DC. He also had to deal with more than two dozen family medical issues that pushed him into working with London's National Health System and Venice's Mesre as well as the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland and St. Joseph's in Phoenix. He was drawn into extensive medical research as family issues became serious which spurred a deep interest in researching medical journals and reports from sources such as NIH, Johns Hopkins, UCLA, Emory University, and the MAYO Clinic.
Father's Handbook for Raising Children is a 314-page hardcover with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-237-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/fathers-handbook-for-raising-children/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fathers-handbook-for-raising-children/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
