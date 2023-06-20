Ann Arbor, MI Author Publishes Leadership Book
June 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIt Always Begins With Leadership: A City Manager's Perspective, a new book by Milton Dohoney Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Those seeking to enhance and hone their executive skills need only remember: It always begins with leadership.
An authentic story containing personal insights, humor, and "real talk" from a municipal executive with over thirty years of experience, this book is designed to cultivate leadership skills. It's most applicable for those aspiring to become city managers, yet it encourages people to lead from wherever they are.
Written by an African American who has served in four large cities in different parts of the country, the information presented is both unique and relevant to today's aspiring leaders. This is not a textbook; rather, it recounts a personal journey of one city manager's experience with leadership.
About the Author
Milton Dohoney Jr. is an active board member of the Vitalyst Health Foundation in Phoenix, as well as a member of both the International City/County Management Association and the National Forum for Black Public Administrators. Currently, he serves as the city administrator for the City of Ann Arbor.
When he is not on duty, Milton Dohoney Jr. loves to read novels, cook, or root for his favorite sports teams-the Cowboys and the University of Louisville collegiate teams.
It Always Begins With Leadership: A City Manager's Perspective is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-116-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/it-always-begins-with-leadership-a-city-managers-perspective/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/it-always-begins-with-leadership-a-city-managers-perspective/
