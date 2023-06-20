Oscoda, MI Author Publishes Children's Book

June 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News
Pretty Puppies, a new book by Caydence Castle, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Letting a friend go

Is hard as you know

Just a simple story

To show how love

Can still grow.

Pretty Puppies is a 34-page hardbound with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-377-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/pretty-puppies/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pretty-puppies/

Share Article