Ashland, MA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
June 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Book of Daniel: Adopt and Die, a new book by Brian D. Walker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Book of Daniel: Adopt and Die starts in 1989 with a three year old boy who is severely abused and neglected by his heroin-using parents. He is punished for not cleaning the apartment every morning, including the used syringes left by users who have slept on mattresses the previous night. When a social worker sees him being used as a mule to pick up the drugs his parents sell, she calls DSS, but not before he has been infected with HIV. Before the cops arrive, the boy is driven to a pedestrian mall and abandoned. The police are called and the boy is turned over to DSS. The social worker brings him to a disillusioned doctor who maintains his doctor's license but now writes mysteries to fill his time and takes abused children in for foster care. The doctor takes Daniel in, and the story really begins.
About the Author
Brian D. Walker is a United States Air Force Veteran. He programmed computers for thirty-five years and is now retired. In the past, he has enjoyed amateur photography but can no longer do so due to his failing eyesight. He has been thinking about this book for more than ten years, but he only started writing it in the last five years, using computer visual aids to write.
The Book of Daniel: Adopt and Die is a 616-page paperback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-405-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-book-of-daniel-adopt-and-die/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-book-of-daniel-adopt-and-die/
