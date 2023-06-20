Flossmoor, IL Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
June 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEagle Nebula, a new book by Lionel Ray Craft, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the year 2038, the United States Government has finally completed its work on a new super computer-the Advanced Cosmological Theoretical Observational and Research computer, or ACTOR for short. After several years, the president of the U.S. decides to utilize ACTOR to answer three of humanity's most profound questions: What is life and the likelihood it exists beyond Earth? What is the fate of the human race? And, does God exist?
These three questions, and the answers ACTOR provides, lead its researchers and the entirety of humanity down a fated path, as the destiny of the world and life as we know it hangs in the balance.
About the Author
Lionel Ray Craft is a graduate of Roosevelt University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and majored in Political Science. Lionel is also a law-enforcement veteran, who began his career with the Illinois Attorney General's Office and later, the Cook County Sheriff. Afterwards, Lionel became a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and after retiring from the FBI, he became an investigator for the Cook County State's Attorney. Later, Lionel was appointed by the Governor of Illinois as a Commissioner for the Concealed Carry Licensing Review Board.
Eagle Nebula is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-209-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/eagle-nebula/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/eagle-nebula/
