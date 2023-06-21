Sauk Rapids, MN Author Publishes Children's Book
June 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Lost Thing, a new book by Deborah Vander Eyk, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Valerie has lost her favorite thing in the world-the beautiful gold star pin her grandmother had given her! Where can it possibly be! Will she ever find it? The Lost Thing teaches children the importance of things passed down from their elders, whether it be special objects or important messages.
About the Author
Deborah Vander Eyk is a native of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. She received a degree in art education and sociology from the University of River Falls Wisconsin. Vander Eyk volunteered in the VISTA Peace Corp before experiencing a career in education and social services. Since retiring, she has turned her attention to writing children's literature.
The Lost Thing is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7026-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-lost-thing/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-lost-thing/
