Deltona, FL Author Publishes Addiction Recovery Journey
June 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife as an Addict: The Twelve Steps That Saved My Life, a new book by Michael Elliott, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Life as an Addict: The Twelve Steps That Saved My Life is a true story of one man's journey from addiction and loss to hope and faith. Michael Elliott shares his unique experiences before addiction with the tragic death of his son. He then describes the painful journey he took from addiction to sobriety. Michael breaks down his own perspective and his personal application of each of the twelve steps used in programs around the world.
About the Author
Michael Elliott was born in Medina, Ohio. He suffered eleven years of substance abuse before realizing that he had an addiction. He practiced as a Registered Nurse with a level one trauma center and various other facilities and has been in the medical field since 1998. He also graduated from Daytona State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business. Currently, Michael leads a life of sobriety, and he is working hard to help those who suffer from addiction. He has a positive attitude toward life now and wants to continue his sobriety so he can be an inspiration to others who suffer from addiction.
Life as an Addict: The Twelve Steps That Saved My Life is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4440-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/life-as-an-addict-the-twelve-steps-that-saved-my-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/life-as-an-addict-the-twelve-steps-that-saved-my-life/
Contact Information
