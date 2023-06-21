New York, NY Author Publishes Religious Discussion
June 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThird Earth: A New Blessed Hope, a new book by Ivor Forbes, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Third Earth: A New Blessed Hope endeavors to expound the history of the first Earth, explain the second or contemporary Earth, and look forward with great anticipation to the third Earth which is to come. The content is informative, unique, and biblically based. Readers are encouraged to read their bibles alongside this book which makes this book a more fascinating and compelling read.
Ivor Forbes proffers the theory that there was once a first Earth. It got destroyed. A second Earth was recreated and that is the one on which we currently live. Third Earth will be the restoration of second Earth, which will be destroyed as it is written in 2 Peter 3:10-13. How many books claim that there will be three Earths, rife with insightful biblical references? Third Earth: A New Blessed Hope is not a replacement for the bible! Open your minds and your bibles, and see if the author makes plausible that three Earths will exist.
About the Author
Ivor Forbes grew up in the Bronx in the Catholic Church, and served as an altar-boy for several years. He now currently resides in Brooklyn, New York. Currently, Ivor Forbes is a born-again Christian who was Baptized and has been saved since 1997. Being saved for 25 years indicates his maturity in regards to spiritual matters. Forbes used his skill of hermeneutics to assist him along with the guidance and inspiration of the Holy Spirit to bring this book into fruition.
Third Earth: A New Blessed Hope is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-403-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/third-earth-a-new-blessed-hope/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/third-earth-a-new-blessed-hope/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us