Annville, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Misadventures of Boo Boo Kitty!, a new book by Tom Kotay, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What adventures did Boo Boo and Macey get into when Macey was younger? Come along for these adventures and see how the love of a child can sometimes be tough but when you are there for them they will love you endlessly. Also not all tears are from sadness but tears can also mean happiness.
The Misadventures of Boo Boo Kitty! is a 26-page hardbound with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4360-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-misadventures-of-boo-boo-kitty/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-misadventures-of-boo-boo-kitty/
