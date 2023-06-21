Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
June 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAll About Us, a new book by Priscilla D. Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Caiti Morris started in the year 1955, as she narrated, a tumultuous life growing up in Fair Green Housing Projects, along with her older brother Preston eight, and their younger siblings. After they outgrew their apartment, living arrangements became worse.
Horrible conditions beat down the older kids, buckling their spirits. Their strong determination to protect their family while simultaneously being pulled in the opposite direction resulted in a life of early labor, despair, anxiety, and subsequent murder. One child, scarred for a lifetime, something Pres and Caiti must keep to themselves. A best friend admits at a youthful age a secret they both must keep until their friend tragically meets his death.
Determined to remove themselves from their troubling past, was not an easy thing to do, particularly during the height of the Jim Crow era. One by one each of the Morris children left home in search of a better life, gambling on their dreams but not without obstacles. Their adult lives came with tragedies they never imagined.
About the Author
Born and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, Priscilla D. Johnson was educated in Charlotte Mecklenburg School System. She attended Central Piedmont Community College and Queens University of Charlotte, North Carolina.
A retired flight attendant, Priscilla now divides her time between traveling, writing, and community volunteering. Her travels exposed her to various cultures, economics, and social issues. Her craving for writing culminated with the aforementioned uniquely helped her fictional characters with a balance of interest, resilience, and perseverance. A fondness for the music of the fifties, sixties, and seventies propelled her to choose this era to bring forth All About Us an exciting read.
She currently resides in Charlotte with her husband, Willie Spencer.
All About Us is a 410-page hardbound with a retail price of $41.00 (eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-297-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/all-about-us/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/all-about-us/
