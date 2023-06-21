Norwalk, CT Author Publishes Children's Book
June 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Timber Bears: Meet the Timber Bears, a new book by Monica E. Russell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Meet the Timber Bears! There's Mama, Papa, and their four daughters, Toni, Mari, Brea, and Remy. In their debut story, Mama, Papa, Toni, and Mari leave the house to run some errands in the woods. When Mama leaves Brea in charge of Remy, the youngest, Brea's jealousy takes control and leaves Remy all on her own. Finally home from all their chores, the family finds poor little Remy missing, and Brea is in a lot of trouble! Will Brea be able to get past her jealousy and help find her missing sister?
About the Author
Monica E. Russell currently resides in Connecticut. When her children were younger, she was a member of the PTO and a parent volunteer for their schools. Raising her children and being there for them was, and is, a very important part of her life. She now lives with her special guy and their smart and cuddly Chihuahua mix dog, Percy. In her spare time she enjoys writing poetry, children's stories, and is currently working on her autobiography.
For more information visit the author's website at thetimberbears.com.
The Timber Bears: Meet the Timber Bears is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7362-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-timber-bears-meet-the-timber-bears/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-timber-bears-meet-the-timber-bears/
