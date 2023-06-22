Ellenwood, GA Author Publishes Suspense Book
June 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMollie's Twisted, a new book by Mollie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mollie's Twisted is about two sisters whose lives have been hard from childhood. As adults they start playing this game called "Twisted" on Wednesday nights at the club that turns into something that they seem to really enjoy-and something much more sinister…
About the Author
Mollie is 54 years old. She loves reading, writing, trying to sing, spending time with her family, and going to church.
Mollie's Twisted is a 86-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7504-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mollies-twisted/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mollies-twisted/
