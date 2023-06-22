Omaha, NE Author Publishes Thriller Novel
June 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEminence Rising, a new book by Thomas Owais Campbell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Orphaned and alone. Eros Wolf is a brilliant, gifted, but socially awkward, misunderstood young student. Determined to succeed and armed with only sheer will, he learns to control his dangerous potent abilities before they consume him.
Graduating from law school at the age of nineteen. He quickly gains fame and attention when his past unexpectedly comes back to haunt him in horrifying ways. Eros must control his abilities, while combating his enemies without losing all he is and those he loves.
Eminence Rising is a 272-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (hardbound $33.00, eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-356-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/eminence-rising-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/eminence-rising-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us