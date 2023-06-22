Loxahatchee, FL Author Publishes Religious Discussion
June 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Struggles of a Born-Again Agnostic, a new book by Dalton F. Phillips. Esq., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Struggles of a Born-Again Agnostic analyzes the texts of the Bible to determine whether there is evidence that the books are divinely inspired, and explores the various authorships of most of the books in the Bible with the goal of ascertaining if the ascriptions of authorship are correct. The overarching theme of the book is that faith alone is not sufficient for religious belief; one must base belief on historical evidence and commonsense.
Dalton Phillips' research and discoveries unprecedentedly explore-as no biblical scholar has-why faith alone is not sufficient to base the important beliefs of one's life. In order to be more than simply a mere myth or legend, vital beliefs must be based on evidence and verifiable truth.
About the Author
Dalton Phillips graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1980. He worked as an attorney for the Department of Health and Human Services of the United States Government, the General Services Administration, also of the United States Government, and the Executive Office of the President of the United States during the Administration of President George W. Bush.
Phillips specialized in Government Contracts and Construction Litigation, and he retired from the active practice of law in 2016.
The Struggles of a Born-Again Agnostic is a 382-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7415-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-struggles-of-a-born-again-agnostic/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-struggles-of-a-born-again-agnostic/
