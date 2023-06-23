Lanham, MD Author Publishes Fiction Novel
June 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTower of Payne, a new book by Donald Keith Benton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Blake Payne, after years of struggle, finally climbs to the top of the Jones Paper Warehouse, his hard work, dedication, and innovation all embodied in tall, gleaming glass tower that hovers over the now named Diamond Paper Inc. He runs his business on treating workers and clients fairly, giving exceedingly good wages and benefits, making his place of work the most sought after in the area.
But with Blake's love of invention and technology comes a price. When friends become enemies, his marriage becomes rocky, and the technology he so loves backfires on him, a world of corruption, greed, and revenge comes to topple his glass tower down. Will Blake rise above, or will he crumble under the pressure?
About the Author
Donald Keith Benton worked previously as the supervisor for a distribution center for a national insurance company. He was a past chairman for the board of trustees for the Israel Baptist Church and chief judge for the Price George's County Board of Elections. Benton is also a life member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.
Benton is married to his wife Jacquelyn, and together they have one son and three daughters and are grandparents to seven grandchildren. In his spare time he enjoys skiing, golfing, and playing tennis.
Tower of Payne is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7389-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tower-of-payne/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tower-of-payne/
