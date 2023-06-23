Oxford, MS Author Publishes Autobiography
June 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRandom Memories, a new book by Rikki Ford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Stories from someone who has lived a full and interesting life. From cosmetology to the show girl life and modeling she has experienced a lot out of life. Follow along through some of her memories and see how the world was for her.
About the Author
Raised in a small town, Rikki Ford grew up with dance lessons, which eventually gave her the opportunity to travel throughout the country in the entertainment field. Living a life full of excitement, fun, and glamor, Ford learned the right choices in life that one must make.
Random Memories is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-506-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/random-memories/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/random-memories/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us