Kissimmee, FL Author Publishes Autobiography
June 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSeasons: A Tale of the Ups and Downs of Growing Up, a new book by Daniel Erdely, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Seasons, an embellished autobiography, is a story of growing up and learning to recognize the value of all kinds of people. The humor is seen through the eyes of an old man looking back at the foibles and follies of youth, along with the sadness of failing to appreciate true friendship. Operating his beloved Comet roller coaster is symbolic of Erdely's life journey. He hopes in some way his story will help others see the worth and uniqueness of people, regardless of how they look or where they come from.
About the Author
Daniel Erdely was blessed to be raised by devoted and loving parents with the added bonus of a close extended family. His education was through wonderful nuns, the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, and the opportunity of going to Cathedral prep school and then to Gannon University. After earning his master's degree from Temple University, he taught for four years in Philadelphia and then thirty years in the Cherry Hill, New Jersey schools. He has been married to his wonderful spouse Diane for fifty-three years and they live in Florida. They have traveled together extensively in pursuit of birds, gaining the friendship of birding experts from Cape May, NJ to Costa Rica, Panama, Columbia, and beyond. Their two Cardigan Corgis, Moto and Kellie, add joy to their lives.
Seasons: A Tale of the Ups and Downs of Growing Up is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-068-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/seasons-a-tale-of-the-ups-and-downs-of-growing-up/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/seasons-a-tale-of-the-ups-and-downs-of-growing-up/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us