Godlan, Specialist in Software Solutions and Business Performance Consulting, Achieves Placement on Bob Scott's Top 100 VAR Awards 2023
June 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 27, 2023 - Godlan, a specialist in software solutions and business performance consulting, including industrial automation (IIoT), CPQ, and ERP, announced today that they have achieved placement on Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2023 award list. For the eleventh consecutive year, Godlan joins other top VARs from around the globe on Bob Scott's Top 100 VAR list for accomplishments in the field of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.
"We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs," said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights. "This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field."
The selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at http://www.erpglobalinsights.com.
"Receiving this award recognizing the top solution providers globally is an honor for Godlan and affirms our commitment to an amazing experience for the clients we work with," said Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing, Godlan, Inc.
With an expertise in manufacturing, distribution, and connected industries, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan has achieved ranking on Inc. 5000 twice, TEC Accreditation for the last nine years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2023, Infor Partner of the Year three years running, and have been strengthening leading businesses for over 39 years. For more information, visit godlan.com.
About Godlan, Inc.
Godlan is a leading business performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. With a focus on business performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout leading organizations.
About Bob Scott
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 23 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter-now known as ERP Global Insights-and website since 2009.
