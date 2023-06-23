Skokie, IL Author Publishes Story Collection
June 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Complete Furnigore Parables, a new book by Sid Weiskirch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A collection of stories with some fantasy elements. These parables will entertain along with teaching some lessons.
About the Author
Sid Weiskirch is ninety years old and does not have Alzheimer's disease. He has used biofeedback exercises for sixty years to stop migraine headaches. He is a retired marketing professional with a four-year degree in marketing from Roosevelt University in Chicago. In his spare time, he enjoys playing table tennis.
The Complete Furnigore Parables is a 644-page hardbound with a retail price of $198.00 (eBook $193.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7050-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-complete-furnigore-parables/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-complete-furnigore-parables/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
