Springfield, OH Author Publishes Book on the NBA
June 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBenched: Underrated NBA Players and Teams, a new book by Cantly A. Elliott, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It's easy to get on social media and talk about the GOAT or have discussions in our barbershop about all-time great players. The truth is, the league is what it is today because of so many great players and teams.
While Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant are undeniable greats in NBA history, the sport has also had plenty of other influential players and teams who seem to be overlooked. This book highlights the important people and moments in NBA history that don't get the credit they deserve.
About the Author
Cantly A. Elliott works in production for Sinclair Broadcast Group. In 2020, Elliott took what he learned from the media business and started Blaze Review, a media group in Columbus, Ohio. Now, Elliott has a podcast, and he and his co-hosts launched a website for their social media platforms. Elliott has interviewed Hall of Fame NFL players, NBA players, and ESPN reporters.
In his spare time, Cantly A. Elliott enjoys spending time with his family and friends, record shopping, and going to the movies and sporting events.
Benched: Underrated NBA Players and Teams is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7127-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/benched-underrated-nba-players-and-teams/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/benched-underrated-nba-players-and-teams/
