Hialeah, FL Author Publishes Poetry
June 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThrough the Thunderstorm: A poetry through grief, a new book by Haily Correa, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Through the Thunderstorm is a moving journey through the stages of grief that follow heartbreak, beginning at the depths of sorrow to the final stage of moving on and finding peace and self-acceptance. Heartbreak is an everyday occurrence, but it does not stay with us forever, unless we let it. This collection of poetry shows that even though it hurts, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
About the Author
Haily Correa is a native of Miami, Florida. In her free time she enjoys writing poetry as well as painting, playing soccer and basketball, and baking.
Through the Thunderstorm: A poetry through grief is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7311-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/through-the-thunderstorm-a-poetry-through-grief-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/through-the-thunderstorm-a-poetry-through-grief-pb/
