Gill, CO Author Publishes Children's Book
June 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMoosely Awkward and Ducky, a new book by Jannyce Bennett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
While recovering from an accident, Jannyce Bennett looked out the window and watched as animals played. This inspired her to write Moosely Awkward and Ducky, which she hopes will put smiles on kids faces and encourage them to use their imagination to create their own fun.
About the Author
Jannyce Bennett enjoys reading, cooking, sewing, and all things outdoors: fishing, gardening, and walking with her dog. Best of all, Bennett enjoys spending time with her family.
Moosely Awkward and Ducky is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1214-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/moosely-awkward-and-ducky/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/moosely-awkward-and-ducky/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us